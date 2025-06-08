Spain and Portugal Set for Historic UEFA Nations League Final Clash

Defending champions Spain are poised to face off against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final at Munich's Allianz Arena. Slated for a thrilling showdown, this highly anticipated match kicks off at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time on Monday, marking a major milestone as both teams vie to become the tournament's first two-time victors.

The narrative intensifies as Portugal's legendary Cristiano Ronaldo takes to the pitch representing the seasoned veterans, pitted against Spain's emerging talent, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal. Ronaldo's decisive goal against Germany secured Portugal's spot in the final, further bolstering his record as the highest goal scorer in international football history.

Spain, led by Luis de la Fuente, cemented their place in the final with a dramatic 5-4 victory over France. The clash showcased Yamal's burgeoning talents with two critical goals. Both teams enter this match on robust runs, with Spain unbeaten in ten away games and Portugal boasting just one loss in their last nine outings under Roberto Martinez.

