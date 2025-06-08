Josh Hazlewood's Determined Quest: From IPL Triumph to World Test Glory

Josh Hazlewood is determined to overcome past setbacks and secure his place in Australia's team for the World Test Championship final. An untimely calf injury forced him to miss out on Australia's previous triumph, but he is eager to play in the upcoming match against South Africa at Lord's.

Hazlewood, who recently helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL victory, arrived late in England. Now completely recovered from a shoulder injury, the 34-year-old fast bowler remains confident in his skills, citing impressive performances over the last two years as evidence of his readiness.

Adapting to the English conditions will be crucial. Hazlewood emphasized the importance of modifying his bowling length to suit test cricket demands, aiming to maintain pressure on batsmen by threatening the stumps effectively, unlike the shorter lengths prevalent in IPL play.

