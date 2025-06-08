Jyothi Yarraji Shines as India Grabs Six Golds at Taiwan Athletics Open

Andhra Pradesh governor S. Abdul Nazeer lauded Olympian Jyothi Yarraji for her exceptional gold-medal performance in the women's 100m hurdles, recording a time of 12.99 seconds at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025. The competition, held in Taipei, witnessed India securing six gold medals on the event's opening day.

Despite a faltering start that saw her trailing in second place, Jyothi's powerful finish in the final 20 meters ensured her victory. She entered the final after clocking 13.18 seconds in the heats, ultimately achieving the only sub-13 second timing in the final, according to Olympics.com.

The Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan issued a statement quoting the Governor expressing pride in Jyothi's accomplishment, encouraging her future triumphs. Japan's Asuka Terada and Chisato Kiyoyama followed in second and third places. Jyothi holds India's national record with a 12.78 seconds run at the World University Games two years prior.

Tejas Shirse also captured gold in the men's 110m hurdles with a season-best 13.52 seconds. The event saw local competitors Yuan-Kai Hsieh and Chen Kuei-ru clinching silver and bronze, respectively. India's dominance was further evident in both men's and women's 100m relay events, despite minor setbacks during exchanges.

The women's relay team, with one new addition, Sudheeksha V, who replaced Srabani Nanda, broke the meet record with a 44.07-second finish. Vietnam and Asia Biomedical followed behind. In the men's relay, Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain led India to gold with a 38.75-second completion. Asia Biomedical and Taoyuan City claimed second and third, respectively.