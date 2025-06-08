Shooting Stars Unite: ISSF World Cup in Munich Gathers Olympic Legends

The ISSF World Cup in Munich is set to commence with Indian shooting talents Swapnil Kusale and Elavenil Valarivan leading the charge. The event marks Elavenil's international return since her participation in Paris, while Kusale has earned his spot with impressive performances on the domestic circuit.

The competition promises to be a gathering of elite marksmen, as 695 athletes from 78 nations, including numerous Olympic champions, gear up to participate. Among the notable figures are China's Li Yuehong and Sheng Lihao, as well as Germany's Christian Reitz and France's Jean Quiquampoix.

This World Cup follows a successful run for Indian shooters in South America, where they clinched 15 medals. However, Munich presents a formidable challenge with an extensive lineup of world-class shooters. The tournament is poised to be a defining moment for competitors as they vie for glory on the global stage.

