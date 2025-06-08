IPL's Global Ambitions: Expanding Horizons and Elevating Brand Value

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is contemplating extending its season length to 12-16 weeks to boost its global brand value, according to Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman. Currently, the IPL enjoys the second-highest per-match value globally but needs an expanded operational window to compete with major sports leagues like the NFL and NBA.

Burman believes a longer season would provide more opportunities to tell compelling stories, foster fan rivalries, and create additional value for fans, sponsors, and broadcasters alike. He emphasizes the importance of year-round fan engagement and building the league's identity beyond the playing season to maintain its leading position in cricket.

Moreover, IPL team owners, including Burman, are investing in international leagues to consolidate a strong global presence. This strategic move aims to expand the IPL brand's reach and build a unified operational model for franchises across different countries, ensuring sustainability and scalability.