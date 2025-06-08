Left Menu

Metcalfe Urges Focus as Australia Eyes World Cup Slot Against Saudi Arabia

Connor Metcalfe cautions Australia's national team against being distracted by Saudi Arabia's strategic ploys in a crucial World Cup qualifying match. Australia currently holds an advantageous position, requiring focus and determination to secure their place in the tournament amidst pressure and challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:49 IST
Australia's Connor Metcalfe has advised the national team to remain undistracted by Saudi Arabia's strategic tactics as they prepare to clash in Jeddah on Tuesday for automatic qualification for the World Cup finals next year.

The Australian side, led by Tony Popovic, enters the contest with a critical advantage following a 1-0 victory over Japan, positioning them closer to securing a spot in the finals. Metcalfe has emphasized the importance of focus ahead of the decisive match, which will occur under intense heat and in front of a large audience.

Metcalfe stated, 'There will be a lot of diving and acting, but it's about tuning it out, focusing on ourselves, and performing at our best.' Australia maintains a three-point lead over Saudi Arabia, who must achieve a considerable victory to advance to the next qualification round.

