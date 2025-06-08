Smith vs Rabada: The Battle for Cricketing Supremacy at Lord's

As the cricketing world turns its eyes to Lord's for the ICC World Test Championship final, the clash between Australian star Steve Smith and South African pace maestro Kagiso Rabada stands out as a focal point. Australia aims to make history by defending their ICC WTC mace, previously secured in 2023 after triumphing over India at The Oval. For South Africa, this match offers a golden opportunity to secure their maiden world trophy, following years of near-misses in World Cup campaigns.

The Smith versus Rabada showdown could determine the game's outcome. In their encounters, which span 15 innings, Smith has amassed 128 runs from 262 deliveries by Rabada, who has dismissed him four times. Smith boasts an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of 32.00 against Rabada, featuring 16 boundaries and two sixes.

Historically, both players shine at the 'Home of Cricket.' Rabada's impressive average of 19.38 at Lord's leads all bowlers in the final, including Australians Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. Meanwhile, Smith commands respect with 525 runs in five Tests at the venue, highlighted by two centuries and averaging 58.33. With personal and national milestones on the line, both players are poised to deliver riveting performances.