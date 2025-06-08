Left Menu

Revamp in Pakistan Cricket Leadership: Salman Ali Agha's Rise

The Pakistan Cricket Board plans significant changes, including appointing Salman Ali Agha as all-format captain. An 'observatory' committee is being formed, with notable figures invited for roles. The board is also reviewing the national selection committee's structure, aiming to strengthen team leadership and talent scouting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is undergoing significant transformations as it considers appointing Salman Ali Agha as the all-format captain, replacing Shan Masood as the Test team's skipper.

The PCB is also set to introduce an 'observatory' committee after the Eid holidays to oversee cricket developments and provide strategic recommendations to the chairman. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and former pacer Sikander Bakht have been invited to join this committee, along with other prominent players.

In a bid to streamline operations, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is deliberating restructuring the national selection committee. This shake-up aims to empower coaches and captains with more decision-making authority and focus on scouting domestic and age-group talent. Pakistan's next Test series will be against South Africa in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

