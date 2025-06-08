Marc Marquez Dominates Aragon GP with Seventh Victory

Marc Marquez showcased his dominance at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday, effortlessly clinching the title from the pole position to strengthen his championship lead. Domenated by Ducati bikes, the podium saw Marquez's brother Alex finish second, while teammate Francesco Bagnaia claimed third.

This victory marks Marquez's seventh win at Aragon, exemplifying a perfect weekend where he led all sessions, including qualifying and warm-ups, setting a new lap record. Celebration amongst the Marquez brothers was evident as they danced with hometown fans, sharing in their triumph.

Marc's success extends his championship lead by 32 points, while Francesco Bagnaia remains third, 93 points adrift. A strong start for Marquez was key, as he quickly pulled ahead of the field with impeccable riding precision.

