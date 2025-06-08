Spalletti's Emotional Exit: Italy Parts Ways with National Coach

In a surprising turn of events, Luciano Spalletti has announced his departure as Italy's national football coach. His exit follows a crushing 3-0 defeat against Norway in the World Cup qualifiers, a development that has shocked Italian football fans and put further pressure on the team.

During a press conference ahead of their upcoming match against Moldova, Spalletti confirmed his dismissal, expressing disappointment but retaining confidence in the team's potential to secure a World Cup spot. Despite leading Italy to Euro 2024, his tenure faced criticism after inconsistent performances.

Reports suggest Stefano Pioli, the current coach of Al-Nassr and former AC Milan Serie A title winner, is a frontrunner to replace Spalletti. Meanwhile, Claudio Ranieri's name has also surfaced as a possible candidate to take the helm of the Italian national team.