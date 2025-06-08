Historic Return: Women's Tennis Graces Queen's Club After 52 Years

For the first time in more than half a century, Queen's Club in London will host a top-tier women's tennis tournament. The WTA 500 event marks a historic return after a women's tournament last took place in 1973.

A stellar lineup of athletes, including Olympic champion Zheng Quinwen and reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, is set to compete. Also participating are Australian champion Madison Keys and former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, alongside British hopefuls Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, and Katie Boulter.

The event, boasting a total prize money of $1.415 million, aims for equality with the men's contest, reflecting the Lawn Tennis Association's pledge to develop women's tennis at all levels.

