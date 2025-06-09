Epic Encounter: Alcaraz's Triumph Over Sinner at French Open

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz lauded his competitor Jannik Sinner, following an electrifying final at Roland Garros on Sunday, one for the tennis history books.

Alcaraz successfully retained his title after an arduous five-hour, 29-minute battle, becoming the longest French Open final in the Open Era, defeating world number one Sinner in five sets.

Praising Paris, Alcaraz thanked the spectators for their invaluable support, crediting them for his tournament success, while honoring Sinner as an inspiration to budding athletes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)