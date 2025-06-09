Left Menu

Epic Encounter: Alcaraz's Triumph Over Sinner at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz claimed victory over Jannik Sinner in a historic French Open final, hailed for its intensity and duration. Alcaraz praised Sinner's potential and thanked the Parisian crowd for their unwavering support. This match solidified Alcaraz's reputation, building on his five Grand Slam titles.

Updated: 09-06-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 01:10 IST
French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz lauded his competitor Jannik Sinner, following an electrifying final at Roland Garros on Sunday, one for the tennis history books.

Alcaraz successfully retained his title after an arduous five-hour, 29-minute battle, becoming the longest French Open final in the Open Era, defeating world number one Sinner in five sets.

Praising Paris, Alcaraz thanked the spectators for their invaluable support, crediting them for his tournament success, while honoring Sinner as an inspiration to budding athletes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

