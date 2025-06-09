India's Cricket Revolution: Shubman Gill Leads New Era

In a transformative move, India's cricket team is set for a daunting tour of England, captained by the youthful Shubman Gill. With legends such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired, the team ushers in a new era, aiming to establish their prowess.

Veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Irfan Pathan stress the importance of quickly adapting to the challenging English conditions. They believe that discipline, patience, and unity are crucial for the team's success during this transitional phase.

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, commends the bold decision of making Gill the captain. He sees this series as the beginning of a special era for Indian cricket, with the new squad ready to seize the opportunity and surprise their hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)