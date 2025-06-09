Left Menu

Record Revenue Surge: Women's Super League Reaches New Heights

The Women's Super League (WSL) witnessed a monumental 34% increase in revenues during the 2023-24 season, reaching 65 million pounds. Driven by commercial and match-day revenues, the growth sets a new standard, with forecasts suggesting 100 million pounds by 2025-26 following upcoming international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:50 IST
Record Revenue Surge: Women's Super League Reaches New Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Women's Super League (WSL) has experienced a landmark financial achievement, with revenues soaring by 34% to a historic 65 million pounds during the 2023-24 season, reports the Deloitte Sports Business Group.

All 12 WSL clubs recorded revenues surpassing a million pounds, fueled by an uptick in commercial and match-day earnings, signaling significant league-wide expansion.

A projection by Deloitte indicates WSL revenues could climb to 100 million pounds for the 2025-26 season. This follows the momentum from England's runner-up finish at the 2023 Women's World Cup and upcoming European championships.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025