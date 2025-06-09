Record Revenue Surge: Women's Super League Reaches New Heights
The Women's Super League (WSL) witnessed a monumental 34% increase in revenues during the 2023-24 season, reaching 65 million pounds. Driven by commercial and match-day revenues, the growth sets a new standard, with forecasts suggesting 100 million pounds by 2025-26 following upcoming international events.
- United Kingdom
The Women's Super League (WSL) has experienced a landmark financial achievement, with revenues soaring by 34% to a historic 65 million pounds during the 2023-24 season, reports the Deloitte Sports Business Group.
All 12 WSL clubs recorded revenues surpassing a million pounds, fueled by an uptick in commercial and match-day earnings, signaling significant league-wide expansion.
A projection by Deloitte indicates WSL revenues could climb to 100 million pounds for the 2025-26 season. This follows the momentum from England's runner-up finish at the 2023 Women's World Cup and upcoming European championships.
