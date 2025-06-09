Left Menu

India and Hong Kong Gear Up for High-Stakes Clash in AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

On June 10, India and Hong Kong face off in a pivotal Group C match of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. Both teams, eyeing their first win, meet at Hong Kong's new Kai Tak Stadium. Historically, India leads head-to-head encounters, but Hong Kong hosts pose a formidable challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:45 IST
Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers' final round sees a significant face-off between India and Hong Kong on June 10. Billed as the highest-stakes clash of Group C, both teams are aiming for their first win of the campaign. India's national side, ranked 127th globally, seeks redemption after a slow start with a draw against Bangladesh. Likewise, Hong Kong, ranked 153rd, is also hungry for victory, having managed only a point against Singapore.

For Hong Kong, this match holds historical significance as it will inaugurate the 50,000-seater Kai Tak Stadium, part of the largest sports complex in the city. This facility, featuring a retractable roof and a multifunctional pitch system, opens a new era for Hong Kong sports venues, and the memory of a 4-0 defeat last year remains fresh for both squads.

Under the leadership of English coach Ashley Westwood, who is familiar with Indian football, Hong Kong's side has seen numerous changes. Westwood's tenure includes a strong record, with just one loss in 12 matches. Hong Kong's squad comprises several fresh naturalised players, adding diversity and depth to their lineup. Meanwhile, India looks to seasoned players like Sandesh Jhingan and the exuberant Lallianzuala Chhangte to spearhead their challenge.

