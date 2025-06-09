South Africa Eyes Upset Victory in World Test Championship

South Africa enters the World Test Championship final against defending champions Australia with quiet confidence, as Coach Shukri Conrad believes their batting line-up is underestimated. Despite their underdog status, the team is optimistic.

The five-day clash at Lord's, starting on Wednesday, presents a significant challenge for South Africa. Conrad acknowledges the inexperience in the batting group but highlights their confidence and achievements, like high scores from different players at various stages.

Despite only playing 12 tests over the 2023-25 cycle, South Africa secured their final berth with strong series performances. Conrad assures that if there are vulnerabilities in Australia's game, South Africa is prepared to exploit them.

