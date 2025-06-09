Lewandowski's Leadership: Trust Tested Amid Captaincy Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events for Poland's national football team, star striker Robert Lewandowski has publicly expressed his disappointment and betrayal after being replaced as team captain. Coach Michal Probierz made the call to appoint midfielder Piotr Zielinski, a decision that has left Lewandowski deeply hurt and stepping back from national duties.

The news was delivered to Lewandowski in what he claims was an abrupt manner, with a brief phone call while putting his children to bed. This notification was quickly followed by an official statement on the Polish football federation website, a method Lewandowski believes undermines the importance of the role he held for over a decade.

Coach Probierz defended his approach, suggesting the phone call was a natural way to convey such news. Meanwhile, Zielinski has refrained from commenting on the controversy but expressed his honor at receiving the captain's armband. As Lewandowski steps away citing exhaustion, the national team marches on under new leadership, striving for victory in upcoming qualifiers.