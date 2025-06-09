Left Menu

Lewandowski's Leadership: Trust Tested Amid Captaincy Controversy

Robert Lewandowski, Poland's top striker, expressed betrayal after being informed by coach Michal Probierz that he was being replaced as captain. Probierz appointed Piotr Zielinski as the new captain, a decision communicated over the phone, causing deep hurt to Lewandowski, who subsequently withdrew from the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:18 IST
In a dramatic turn of events for Poland's national football team, star striker Robert Lewandowski has publicly expressed his disappointment and betrayal after being replaced as team captain. Coach Michal Probierz made the call to appoint midfielder Piotr Zielinski, a decision that has left Lewandowski deeply hurt and stepping back from national duties.

The news was delivered to Lewandowski in what he claims was an abrupt manner, with a brief phone call while putting his children to bed. This notification was quickly followed by an official statement on the Polish football federation website, a method Lewandowski believes undermines the importance of the role he held for over a decade.

Coach Probierz defended his approach, suggesting the phone call was a natural way to convey such news. Meanwhile, Zielinski has refrained from commenting on the controversy but expressed his honor at receiving the captain's armband. As Lewandowski steps away citing exhaustion, the national team marches on under new leadership, striving for victory in upcoming qualifiers.

