Boundary Beyond Borders: India-Nepal Cricket Diplomacy
The Indian mission in Nepal organized a cricket tournament featuring diplomats, journalists, corporates, and the diaspora. The event aimed at boosting India-Nepal sports cooperation. Ambassador Srivastava announced cricket kits for U-19 Nepali players and launched a fellowship for young Nepali cricketers for training in India.
A cricket tournament organized by the Indian mission in Nepal highlighted diplomatic sportsmanship, with six teams involving diplomats and journalists taking to the field. The event ran from May 31 to June 8 at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground.
The tournament featured teams from the Indian Embassy, Nepal's Foreign Ministry, the British Embassy, and others, showcasing the collaborative spirit of the participating corporates and diaspora.
In a bid to solidify sports ties, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava presented cricket kits to promising U-19 Nepali players and introduced the 'Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship,' offering young cricketers from Nepal short-term coaching in India.
