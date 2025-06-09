Left Menu

Boundary Beyond Borders: India-Nepal Cricket Diplomacy

The Indian mission in Nepal organized a cricket tournament featuring diplomats, journalists, corporates, and the diaspora. The event aimed at boosting India-Nepal sports cooperation. Ambassador Srivastava announced cricket kits for U-19 Nepali players and launched a fellowship for young Nepali cricketers for training in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:23 IST
Boundary Beyond Borders: India-Nepal Cricket Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A cricket tournament organized by the Indian mission in Nepal highlighted diplomatic sportsmanship, with six teams involving diplomats and journalists taking to the field. The event ran from May 31 to June 8 at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground.

The tournament featured teams from the Indian Embassy, Nepal's Foreign Ministry, the British Embassy, and others, showcasing the collaborative spirit of the participating corporates and diaspora.

In a bid to solidify sports ties, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava presented cricket kits to promising U-19 Nepali players and introduced the 'Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship,' offering young cricketers from Nepal short-term coaching in India.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025