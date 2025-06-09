Anshul Kamboj Stars in India A's Draw Against England Lions
Anshul Kamboj impressed with a maiden fifty and two key wickets as India A's match against England Lions ended in a draw. India A's seniors will join for a preparatory match ahead of the five-Test series. The match showcased notable performances including KL Rahul's century in the first innings.
Anshul Kamboj shined as India A's second unofficial Test against England Lions concluded in a draw. His maiden half-century and two pivotal wickets on the final day highlighted his performance. The game, played in a four-day format, saw England Lions chasing an unlikely 439-run target before play wrapped up.
India A's batters accumulated valuable experience on a flat track, with notable performances. Tanush Kotian contributed with an unbeaten 90, while Kamboj remained unbeaten on 51, sharing a 149-run partnership for the eighth wicket. The teams will now move to Beckenham for further preparations ahead of the upcoming five-Test series.
KL Rahul led the charge with an impactful century in India A's first innings total of 348. With other players like Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran making significant contributions, India A looks poised for future matches. Anshul Kamboj's four wicket-tally added to his remarkable performance over the two innings.
