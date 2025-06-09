Manchester City Bolsters Defense with Aït-Nouri Signing
Manchester City has secured the transfer of Algeria left back Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton for €37 million. Aït-Nouri offers a more specialized option for the left back position, complementing previous deployments of center backs. His contract will run until 2030, with the club preparing for the Club World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City made headlines on Monday by signing Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton for a fee reportedly set at €37 million.
While City has often played center backs like Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol at left back, Aït-Nouri brings specialized skills to the role with his attacking prowess.
The 23-year-old previously joined Wolves from Angers in 2020 and is now contracted with City until 2030, in time for the upcoming 32-team Club World Cup kicking off on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement