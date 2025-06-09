Manchester City Bolsters Defense with Aït-Nouri Signing

Manchester City made headlines on Monday by signing Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton for a fee reportedly set at €37 million.

While City has often played center backs like Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol at left back, Aït-Nouri brings specialized skills to the role with his attacking prowess.

The 23-year-old previously joined Wolves from Angers in 2020 and is now contracted with City until 2030, in time for the upcoming 32-team Club World Cup kicking off on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)