Navigating Uncertainty: 2026 World Cup Preparations Amid Geopolitical Challenges

2026 World Cup organizers accept the impact of geopolitical events, including U.S. immigration policies, on the tournament. As FIFA runs the event without a local organizing committee, host cities collaborate to overcome challenges. Security and logistics are key focuses, with plans underway to ensure the event's success.

Updated: 10-06-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:37 IST
Organizers for the 2026 World Cup acknowledge potential disruptions from geopolitical factors, such as the U.S. immigration crackdown under President Trump's administration. These uncertainties prompt host city executives to prepare for unexpected impacts on the tournament, set to be played in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Meg Kane, Philadelphia's 2026 World Cup host city executive, emphasized the need for flexibility in planning amid external decisions. With 16 stadiums and an expanded format of 48 nations, the tournament faces a complex geopolitical landscape.

FIFA's unique approach without a local committee necessitates collaboration among U.S. host cities focusing on logistics and security. Past challenges, like those faced during the 2024 Copa America, provide lessons in ensuring smooth operations for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

