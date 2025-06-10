Left Menu

Keshav Maharaj: The Undeterred Spin Maestro Nearing a Milestone

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj is on the brink of joining the 200 Test wicket club. Known for his unwavering work ethic, Maharaj remains integral to his team's successes, notably their strides in the World Test Championship. Teammates acclaim his dedication, predicting further achievements beyond this milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:37 IST
Keshav Maharaj: The Undeterred Spin Maestro Nearing a Milestone
Keshav Maharaj. (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's seasoned spinner, Keshav Maharaj, is just two wickets away from entering the prestigious 200 Test wicket club. Despite turning 35 earlier this year, there's no indication of him slowing down, as noted by the ICC. His teammates regard him as a vital asset ahead of their World Test Championship final against Australia on June 11 in London.

Since making his debut against Australia in November 2016, Maharaj has been a staple in the Proteas lineup. His consistent wicket-taking ability is not just a phenomenon but an expectation for the team. His impact goes beyond wickets, with teammates vouching for his unmatched work ethic.

Teammate Lungi Ngidi confidently predicted that Maharaj would be the first to practice at Lord's ahead of their crucial Test match. Ngidi emphasized Maharaj's discipline and early starts, highlighting his commitment to preparation. Maharaj's influence has been inspirational, with fellow players like Tristan Stubbs acknowledging his professionalism and dedication to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025