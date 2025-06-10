Left Menu

Proteas Chase Glory: South Africa Eyes Historic World Test Championship Triumph

South Africa prepares for a crucial World Test Championship decider against Australia at Lord's. Seamer Lungi Ngidi and teammates express the immense significance of a potential victory, hoping it will inspire future generations and alter the landscape of South African cricket, emphasizing red ball cricket's importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:40 IST
Lungi Ngidi (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

The South African cricket team, known as the Proteas, is on the brink of a historic match as they prepare to face Australia in the World Test Championship decider at London's Lord's ground, starting on Wednesday. Seamer Lungi Ngidi spoke to ICC Digital about the profound significance a victory would hold for South African cricket, asserting, 'I don't think I could put it into words.'

Reflecting on what a win would mean, Ngidi declared bringing the championship title home would be a 'dream come true.' He emphasized the importance of staying focused on red ball cricket amidst the growing popularity of faster formats. Ngidi believes a triumph could inspire a generation of South African cricketers, highlighting how it might change the cricket landscape in the country.

Other players, including batter Tristan Stubbs and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, echoed similar sentiments. Stubbs described the potential achievement as a relief, considering South Africa has not secured an ICC men's prize since 1998. Verreynne drew parallels with South Africa's recent rugby success, describing the transformative impact a cricket victory could have, while opener Tony de Zorzi stressed the importance of inspiring young players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

