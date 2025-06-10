Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada's Redemption: South Africa's Secret Weapon in World Test Championship Final

Kagiso Rabada, following a one-month ban due to a positive cocaine test, is set to bring added motivation to the World Test Championship final against Australia. South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, supports Rabada, emphasizing his readiness and motivation. Rabada's leadership is expected to be pivotal for South Africa's performance.

Kagiso Rabada is poised to make a significant impact in the World Test Championship final following a one-month suspension for a positive cocaine test. The incident, unveiled in April, has been a challenging period for Rabada, a leading bowler in the world test rankings. However, South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, has expressed confidence in Rabada's ability to use this experience as motivation against Australia.

Bavuma revealed in a press conference that Rabada addressed the team, showing accountability and commitment to moving forward. He assured that Rabada is currently in his best form, both physically and mentally, ready to face Australia with renewed determination.

Rabada will spearhead South Africa's bowling attack alongside Marco Jansen, with Lungi Ngidi also bringing additional pace. Veteran seamer Dane Paterson has been left out of the squad, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been promoted to number three in the batting order. This strategic choice reflects South Africa's confidence in their fresh talent as they compete in the championship final against defending champions Australia.

