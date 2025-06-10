Kieran Tierney: A Triumphant Return to Celtic

Celtic Football Club has made a significant move by signing Scotland's left back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a five-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old defender, who began his professional career with Celtic in 2015, is returning to familiar grounds after a six-year hiatus.

Tierney is eager to contribute to the club's continued success, drawing on valuable experiences gained during his loan spell with Real Sociedad in Spain.

