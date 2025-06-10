Kieran Tierney: A Triumphant Return to Celtic
Celtic signs left back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a five-year contract. Returning to the club where he debuted in 2015, Tierney aims to help maintain Celtic's success. Having played in Spain, he brings new experiences and aspirations to continue winning trophies and achieving success for the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:14 IST
Celtic Football Club has made a significant move by signing Scotland's left back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a five-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old defender, who began his professional career with Celtic in 2015, is returning to familiar grounds after a six-year hiatus.
Tierney is eager to contribute to the club's continued success, drawing on valuable experiences gained during his loan spell with Real Sociedad in Spain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drama and Upsets Define Asian Football Week
Iraqi Federal Government Files Lawsuit Against Kurdistan Over Oil Contracts
Celebi's Legal Battle: Mumbai Airport Contract Suspension
Turkish firm Celebi's airport contract termination: HC stops MIAL from taking final decision on bids for ground services till June.
Kurdistan's Oil Contract Controversy: Legal Dispute with Baghdad