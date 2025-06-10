Left Menu

Cam Green's Rise: Australia's Strategic Moves for WTC Final 2025

Ahead of the World Test Championship Final 2025 against South Africa, Australian captain Pat Cummins highlights Cam Green's selection due to his recent form. He discusses the strategic batting lineup and emphasizes rewarding players like Marnus Labuschagne, who have significantly contributed to the team's success leading to this crucial match.

Cameron Green. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic decision ahead of the World Test Championship Final 2025, Australian captain Pat Cummins emphasized that Cam Green's inclusion in the squad has been driven by his recent impressive form. The team intends to utilize Green's skills by positioning him at number three, a spot they believe suits his current performance level well.

Cummins also pointed out that the team's selectors continue to support Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne's crucial innings have been instrumental in Australia's journey to the final, highlighted by his performance at the MCG against India. Cummins noted that the selectors are keen on rewarding consistent performers who have played key roles.

As Australia gears up for the final, with Green making a comeback post-surgery and Beau Webster playing a supportive role with his bowling skills, the team is set to maintain its winning streak. Having secured significant victories in recent years, the team now confronts first-time finalists South Africa. The Australian lineup for the final is set, with high stakes in play.

