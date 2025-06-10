Left Menu

NECO Master Blasters Shine with Hattrick Victory in Vidarbha Pro T20 League

NECO Master Blaster claimed a third consecutive win in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League by defeating Orange Tigers by six wickets. Aryan Meshram and R. Sanjay led the chase, scoring 81 and 58 runs respectively. Despite a strong score from Orange Tigers, NECO's powerful batting lineup ensured a solid victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:51 IST
NECO Master Blasters Shine with Hattrick Victory in Vidarbha Pro T20 League
Vidarbha Pro T20 League action (Photo: Vidarbha Pro T20 League) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, NECO Master Blaster triumphed over the Orange Tigers by securing a six-wicket victory, marking their third consecutive win of the tournament. Aryan Meshram exhibited stellar form, notching up 81 runs off 51 balls, paired with four towering fours and five magnificent sixes.

R. Sanjay, the Master Blaster's captain, bolstered the innings with an aggressive 58 runs from 31 deliveries, showcasing a relentless attack with four fours and two sixes. The duo's commanding partnership was pivotal in overtaking the Orange Tigers' hefty score of 195/6, initially propelled by Rohit Binkar's steady 51 and Darshan Nalkande's explosive 38 off 15 balls.

Despite early setbacks and a resilient Tiger's bowling attack, which saw S. Dubey and G. Bhosle claiming key wickets, the Master Blasters remained undeterred. Aryan Meshram's confidence post-match underscored the team's spirit: "It's fantastic to contribute to such a crucial chase," he remarked, celebrating their hat-trick win ahead of the clash with Pagariya Strikers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025