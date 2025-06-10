NECO Master Blasters Shine with Hattrick Victory in Vidarbha Pro T20 League

In a thrilling encounter at the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, NECO Master Blaster triumphed over the Orange Tigers by securing a six-wicket victory, marking their third consecutive win of the tournament. Aryan Meshram exhibited stellar form, notching up 81 runs off 51 balls, paired with four towering fours and five magnificent sixes.

R. Sanjay, the Master Blaster's captain, bolstered the innings with an aggressive 58 runs from 31 deliveries, showcasing a relentless attack with four fours and two sixes. The duo's commanding partnership was pivotal in overtaking the Orange Tigers' hefty score of 195/6, initially propelled by Rohit Binkar's steady 51 and Darshan Nalkande's explosive 38 off 15 balls.

Despite early setbacks and a resilient Tiger's bowling attack, which saw S. Dubey and G. Bhosle claiming key wickets, the Master Blasters remained undeterred. Aryan Meshram's confidence post-match underscored the team's spirit: "It's fantastic to contribute to such a crucial chase," he remarked, celebrating their hat-trick win ahead of the clash with Pagariya Strikers.

(With inputs from agencies.)