Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil to World Cup Qualification

In a thrilling match, Vinicius Junior's goal secured Brazil's spot in the 2026 World Cup, making it a celebratory start for coach Carlo Ancelotti's tenure.

Brazil managed a 1-0 win over Paraguay, climbing to second in the standings with 25 points, just ahead of Argentina. Meanwhile, Chile's loss to Bolivia ensured their third consecutive World Cup absence.

Vinicius highlighted Brazil's newfound aggression on the field, although he will miss the next match due to suspension. With the South America qualifiers nearing a close, teams like Ecuador and Colombia fight for their World Cup futures.