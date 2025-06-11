Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil to World Cup Qualification
Vinicius Junior's goal ensured Brazil's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, marking a victorious start for Carlo Ancelotti as head coach. With a 1-0 win over Paraguay, Brazil secured second place in the standings. The result also puts Ecuador close to qualifying, as Chile misses out again.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:27 IST
In a thrilling match, Vinicius Junior's goal secured Brazil's spot in the 2026 World Cup, making it a celebratory start for coach Carlo Ancelotti's tenure.
Brazil managed a 1-0 win over Paraguay, climbing to second in the standings with 25 points, just ahead of Argentina. Meanwhile, Chile's loss to Bolivia ensured their third consecutive World Cup absence.
Vinicius highlighted Brazil's newfound aggression on the field, although he will miss the next match due to suspension. With the South America qualifiers nearing a close, teams like Ecuador and Colombia fight for their World Cup futures.
