Left Menu

Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil to World Cup Qualification

Vinicius Junior's goal ensured Brazil's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, marking a victorious start for Carlo Ancelotti as head coach. With a 1-0 win over Paraguay, Brazil secured second place in the standings. The result also puts Ecuador close to qualifying, as Chile misses out again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:27 IST
Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil to World Cup Qualification
Vinicius Junior

In a thrilling match, Vinicius Junior's goal secured Brazil's spot in the 2026 World Cup, making it a celebratory start for coach Carlo Ancelotti's tenure.

Brazil managed a 1-0 win over Paraguay, climbing to second in the standings with 25 points, just ahead of Argentina. Meanwhile, Chile's loss to Bolivia ensured their third consecutive World Cup absence.

Vinicius highlighted Brazil's newfound aggression on the field, although he will miss the next match due to suspension. With the South America qualifiers nearing a close, teams like Ecuador and Colombia fight for their World Cup futures.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025