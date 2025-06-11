Clash of Titans: Australia and South Africa Battle for WTC Ultimate Test Glory at Lord's

In anticipation of a thrilling showdown at Lord's, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc conveyed the immense significance of defending the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title against South Africa. The highly-anticipated match, set to begin on Wednesday, offers Australia a chance to further cement their storied cricketing legacy, while South Africa vies for their first major championship win in this 'Ultimate Test.'

Speaking to Star Sports, Starc reflected on the journey through the WTC, highlighting the importance of another opportunity to win at Lord's. "It is a chance to go back-to-back," he said. Starc emphasized the significance of the title in Australia's recent cricketing achievements, alongside their successes in the ICC Cricket World Cup and their Ashes victory over England.

On the opposing side, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada shared insights into their tactics for facing Australia. He stressed the unpredictability of playing at a neutral venue and the importance of simplicity in strategy. "Every batter you face, you want to dismiss," Rabada stated, outlining South Africa's plans to target Australia's top players.

(With inputs from agencies.)