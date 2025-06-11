Countdown to 2026: Soccer's U.S. Evolution and World Cup Hopes

With just one year remaining until the 2026 World Cup, host cities in the U.S. and enthusiastic soccer fans are hoping the massive quadrennial event will elevate soccer's stature among Americans, who traditionally favor other sports. The event marks a significant opportunity to popularize what is often dubbed the 'beautiful game.'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who predicted soccer would become the top sport in the region during the event, anticipates the largest-ever edition of the tournament in 2026, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Although American soccer must still overcome the stronghold of traditional leagues, this event is playing out in a nation transformed since it last hosted the tournament in 1994.

Atlanta, a key host city, will establish itself as a soccer hub when it opens its national training center next April. With eight matches, including a semi-final, the southern city's economic impact is projected at $500 million, highlighting soccer's burgeoning influence and the potential to inspire a new generation of fans.