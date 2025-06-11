Countdown to Women's ODI World Cup: BCCI Races Against Time
With the Women's ODI World Cup approaching, the BCCI is yet to establish a local organising committee essential for overseeing the event. Despite plans to form the committee being discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting in March, no decision was made. The tournament schedule partially announced by ICC involves venues in India and Colombo.
The Women's ODI World Cup is on the horizon, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet established the local organising committee crucial for the smooth execution of this International Cricket Council (ICC) event.
Although the committee's formation was on the agenda during the March BCCI Apex Council meeting, no decisive action followed. Earlier this month, the ICC revealed a partial tournament schedule covering five venues from September 30 to November 2. Under an agreed hybrid model, Sri Lanka's Colombo will host neutral matches involving Pakistan.
Despite logistical challenges faced during the recently concluded IPL, the BCCI is expected to convene soon, potentially paving the way for the committee's formation. An unnamed BCCI source emphasized the importance of advance planning, noting that in England and Australia, preparations typically start a year prior. The last time India hosted the women's showpiece was in 2013.
