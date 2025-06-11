Left Menu

England vs India: The Young Guns Ready for Battle

England vice-captain Ollie Pope praises the young Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, for its depth and talent. Despite missing Virat Kohli's presence, the team poses a formidable challenge for England in the upcoming series. Pope emphasizes the importance of this series as preparation for the Ashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:45 IST
England's cricket vice-captain, Ollie Pope, praised the Indian cricket squad, now led by Shubman Gill, for its young talent and depth. He acknowledged Virat Kohli's influential absence but recognized the remaining potential within the team ready for a challenging five-Test series in England.

As India fields a youthful team post the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Pope expressed confidence about facing the dynamic Indian side. He emphasized Gill's capability as a captain and highlighted England's readiness to confront India's emerging talent.

Pope sees the series against India as crucial preparation for England ahead of the Ashes. He noted the high quality of India's game would sharpen England's focus, assessing the series as the perfect opportunity to prepare for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

