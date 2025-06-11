Left Menu

Reviving Punjab: A New Era for Sports and Industry

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launched the Burlton Park Sports Hub, a Rs 78 crore project. Aimed to revive Punjab's sports legacy and combat drug issues, the facility will boost employment and position Punjab as a leader in sports and industrial manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:56 IST
Reviving Punjab: A New Era for Sports and Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to rejuvenate sports and industry in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Burlton Park Sports Hub on Wednesday. The Rs 78 crore project aims to provide opportunities for thousands to engage in sports, fostering a healthy lifestyle across the region.

Highlighting past political mismanagement that led to Punjab's decline, Kejriwal emphasized the need for bold measures to restore the state's former glory. This initiative complements the anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' aiming to break the drug network's backbone while channeling youth energy into sports.

The project is poised to not only enhance the sports sector but also augment Punjab's industrial growth, underlined by the launch of the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal.' As sports manufacturing gains global recognition, Punjab's commitment to excellence in both sports and industry is set to make it a leading state in India.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025