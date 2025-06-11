Reviving Punjab: A New Era for Sports and Industry

In a significant move to rejuvenate sports and industry in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Burlton Park Sports Hub on Wednesday. The Rs 78 crore project aims to provide opportunities for thousands to engage in sports, fostering a healthy lifestyle across the region.

Highlighting past political mismanagement that led to Punjab's decline, Kejriwal emphasized the need for bold measures to restore the state's former glory. This initiative complements the anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' aiming to break the drug network's backbone while channeling youth energy into sports.

The project is poised to not only enhance the sports sector but also augment Punjab's industrial growth, underlined by the launch of the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal.' As sports manufacturing gains global recognition, Punjab's commitment to excellence in both sports and industry is set to make it a leading state in India.