Shastri Critiques Kohli's Test Retirement Handling
Former India coach Ravi Shastri expressed disappointment over the handling of Virat Kohli's Test retirement, suggesting a proper farewell was warranted. Shastri, reflecting on Kohli's impressive test career, believes he should have been reinstated as captain after the Australia series debacle.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has voiced disappointment regarding the manner in which Virat Kohli's Test retirement was handled, suggesting that the celebrated cricketer deserved a more fitting farewell.
Kohli concluded his impressive Test career with 123 matches, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.
Ravi Shastri, known for steering India to series victories in Australia during his tenure, believes Kohli should have reclaimed the captaincy following the team's earlier 1-3 series loss to Australia.
With Kohli's retirement and Rohit Sharma also stepping back from Test cricket, Shubman Gill has been chosen to lead the team in the upcoming England series starting June 20.
