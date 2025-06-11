Left Menu

Kenyan Olympian Benard Kibet Koech Suspended Over Doping Concerns

Benard Kibet Koech, a Kenyan 10,000-meter runner, faces provisional suspension for possible doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit flagged irregularities in his biological passport, suggesting potential banned substance use. Koech, a notable Olympian, remains under scrutiny pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:06 IST
Kenyan long-distance runner Benard Kibet Koech, who achieved a top-five finish in the men's 10,000-meter event at the Paris Olympics, has been provisionally suspended. The Athletics Integrity Unit made the announcement on Wednesday, citing concerns over potential doping violations.

Koech has been charged based on irregularities observed in his athlete biological passport, which tracks changes in blood values over time to identify potential doping without the need for direct positive tests for banned substances.

The 25-year-old athlete is currently suspected of using prohibited substances or methods, as indicated by analyses of his biological passport. The investigation remains ongoing, casting a shadow over his athletic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

