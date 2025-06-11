Left Menu

Australia's Bowlers Dominate Day One of Thrilling Test Against South Africa

Australia's fast bowlers transformed a subpar batting performance into an advantageous position by the end of the first day in the World Test Championship against South Africa at Lord's. Despite collapsing for 212, Australia reduced South Africa to 43-4, thanks to their potent pace attack.

Updated: 11-06-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australia's cricket team, facing a challenging morning, staged a remarkable comeback against South Africa by the conclusion of day one in the World Test Championship at Lord's. In a day highlighted by aggressive bowling, Australia took control after an underwhelming start.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen dismantled Australia's defenses, picking up eight wickets between them. Despite Australia's collapse to 212, their bowlers reclaimed authority, reducing South Africa to 43-4 by stumps, with Mitchell Starc and company leading the attack.

While Australian batters struggled, Beau Webster and Steve Smith were notable exceptions, showcasing resilience on a testing pitch. The day wrapped up leaving Australia in a dominant position, setting the stage for an enticing continuation of the match.

