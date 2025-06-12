Left Menu

FIFA Introduces 'Refcam' to Enhance Fan Experience at Club World Cup

FIFA has announced the implementation of 'refcams' at the Club World Cup to showcase the referee's perspective, aiming to enhance the viewing experience for television and online audiences. However, it is unlikely to be used for controversial incidents and is primarily intended for entertainment purposes, sparking discussions about its potential impact.

Updated: 12-06-2025 09:34 IST
In a bid to enhance the viewing experience for fans, FIFA has unveiled a new innovation for the Club World Cup: referees will sport 'refcams' to provide unique angles and insight into the officiating perspective. The club tournament, which kicks off in Miami, will leverage this tech to offer more engaging content for television and online audiences.

However, the initiative comes with limitations. Only non-controversial footage will be shown, leaving goal-scoring and disciplinary incidents off the screen. Pierluigi Collina, head of the FIFA referees committee, acknowledged the trial nature of this venture, emphasizing entertainment over controversy. Footage will be screened before broadcasting instead of live streaming.

Additionally, FIFA plans to address time-wasting by goalkeepers with stricter rules. The previous six-second rule has been extended to eight seconds, with penalties imposed for violations. This move is part of FIFA's broader attempts to modernize the game through technology and ensure fair play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

