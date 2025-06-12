FIFA Introduces 'Refcam' to Enhance Fan Experience at Club World Cup

In a bid to enhance the viewing experience for fans, FIFA has unveiled a new innovation for the Club World Cup: referees will sport 'refcams' to provide unique angles and insight into the officiating perspective. The club tournament, which kicks off in Miami, will leverage this tech to offer more engaging content for television and online audiences.

However, the initiative comes with limitations. Only non-controversial footage will be shown, leaving goal-scoring and disciplinary incidents off the screen. Pierluigi Collina, head of the FIFA referees committee, acknowledged the trial nature of this venture, emphasizing entertainment over controversy. Footage will be screened before broadcasting instead of live streaming.

Additionally, FIFA plans to address time-wasting by goalkeepers with stricter rules. The previous six-second rule has been extended to eight seconds, with penalties imposed for violations. This move is part of FIFA's broader attempts to modernize the game through technology and ensure fair play.

