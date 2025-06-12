Left Menu

Fiji's Rugby Challenge: Bringing the Fight to Australia and Scotland

Fiji, under coach Mick Byrne, announced a robust squad with 15 European-based players to challenge Australia and Scotland in July. With a mix of Fijian Drua and international talents, the team focuses on displaying tactical adaptability and the iconic Fijian rugby spirit as they aim for victory.

Fiji is readying for a sensational rugby encounter, as coach Mick Byrne has unveiled a formidable squad of 32 players for upcoming tests against Australia and Scotland in July. The selection includes 15 European-based players, marking a strategic leap in preparation against highly-ranked tier-one teams.

The Pacific islanders will take on the Wallabies in Newcastle on July 6, followed by a match against the Scots in Suva. Byrne, praising his squad's strength, promised performances that would make Fiji proud. Prominent among the call-ups is Salesi Rayasi, making his debut after a nationality switch, reflecting the mix of experience and fresh talent.

As the nation aspires towards tier-one recognition in the Nations Cup, the team's formation underpins tactical prowess and the resilient Fijian spirit. This staging not only looks to clinch wins but also aims to assert Fiji's burgeoning prowess on the global rugby stage.

