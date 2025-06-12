Tamil Nadu's Chess Triumph: Udhayanidhi Stalin Applauds Champions

In a proud moment for Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin extended heartfelt congratulations to chess prodigies D Gukesh, Aravindh Chithambaram, and R Praggnanandhaa. These players recently secured prestigious victories in international chess tournaments held in Norway and Armenia, showcasing their exceptional talents on the global stage.

Aravindh Chithambaram clinched first place at the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, an achievement which catapulted him into the top 10 of the FIDE world rankings. His triumph follows a successful showing at last year's Chennai Grandmasters Tournament, underscoring his rising prowess in the chess world.

The Tamil Nadu government's Elite Scheme plays a pivotal role in these successes, providing substantial financial aid to athletes. This support enables them to access advanced training and equipment, ensuring consistent participation in international events. Their recent achievements highlight the success of initiatives aiming to position Tamil Nadu as a top destination for sporting excellence.

