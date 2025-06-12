Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Chess Triumph: Udhayanidhi Stalin Applauds Champions

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, congratulates chess players D Gukesh, Aravindh Chithambaram, and R Praggnanandhaa for prestigious wins in Norway and Armenia. Their achievements mark Tamil Nadu's prominence as a global sports leader, supported by the state's Elite Scheme aiding top athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:22 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chess Triumph: Udhayanidhi Stalin Applauds Champions
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM with chess players. (Photo- TN government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proud moment for Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin extended heartfelt congratulations to chess prodigies D Gukesh, Aravindh Chithambaram, and R Praggnanandhaa. These players recently secured prestigious victories in international chess tournaments held in Norway and Armenia, showcasing their exceptional talents on the global stage.

Aravindh Chithambaram clinched first place at the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament, an achievement which catapulted him into the top 10 of the FIDE world rankings. His triumph follows a successful showing at last year's Chennai Grandmasters Tournament, underscoring his rising prowess in the chess world.

The Tamil Nadu government's Elite Scheme plays a pivotal role in these successes, providing substantial financial aid to athletes. This support enables them to access advanced training and equipment, ensuring consistent participation in international events. Their recent achievements highlight the success of initiatives aiming to position Tamil Nadu as a top destination for sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025