LEGEN-Z T10: Revolutionizing Indian Cricket from Streets to Stadiums

The LEGEN-Z T10 League, endorsed by former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, emphasizes the significant role of tennis ball cricket in honing future cricket stars in India. Launched in June, the league offers grassroots players an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage, turning local passion into widespread recognition.

Updated: 12-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:10 IST
LEGEN-Z T10 League Logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Venkatesh Prasad, former Indian pacer and current chairman of the LEGEN-Z T10 League, underscores the pivotal importance of tennis ball cricket in developing future cricketing stars. The largest tennis ball cricket league in India, LEGEN-Z T10, made a grand debut on June 2, aiming to harness raw talent across the nation.

Prasad highlighted that numerous cricketing greats have refined their skills with tennis ball cricket, mastering techniques like the cut and the pull, and developing swift reflexes essential for the sport. 'Having grown up playing this format, I recognize its impact at the grassroots level,' he remarked.

Chiranjeev Dubey, the league's founder and CEO, described LEGEN-Z T10 as a transformative platform. 'This is an immense opportunity for passionate cricketers in India,' Dubey said, echoing the league's motto, 'Gali Se TV Tak,' which translates to 'From the Street to Television.'

The league also boasts international interest, with former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs' son among the registrants. Gibbs praised the format for teaching adaptability and reflexive aptitude, expressing optimism about the league's future. LEGEN-Z T10 aims to elevate local talent to a national audience, fostering future cricketing icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

