Wimbledon Raises Prize Money to Record Levels Amid Player Demands

Wimbledon announced a record prize pool of 53.5 million pounds, with singles champions earning three million each, following player demands for higher payouts. The increase represents a 7% rise and comes as athletes express concerns over a lack of offseason and rising injuries. Electronic line-calling debuts this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:34 IST
Wimbledon Raises Prize Money to Record Levels Amid Player Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Wimbledon's prize money has reached a historic high of 53.5 million pounds, with singles champions set to earn three million pounds each, as confirmed by All England Club officials on Thursday.

This year's total is 3.5 million pounds more than last year—a 7% increase—highlighting a doubling of the prize pool over the past decade. Deborah Jevans, All England chair, noted the club's commitment to engaging with players, addressing their demands for higher compensation amid escalating grievances regarding inadequate offseason and increasing injuries.

The 2025 winners' checks show an 11.1% rise from last year, aligning with growing player demands. Players exiting in the first round will now receive 66,000 pounds, a 10% hike from the previous year. In a significant shift, electronic line-calling will replace line judges for the first time. Wimbledon is scheduled from June 30 to July 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

