Zverev and Engel Shine in Stuttgart Grasscourt Showdown

In a gripping encounter at the Stuttgart Open, German top seed Alexander Zverev surpassed Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-6(7), securing his passage to the quarter-finals. Zverev, who has yet to clinch a tour-level grass title, demonstrated resilience as he gears up for Wimbledon after his Roland Garros quarter-final achievement.

Despite a strong start, Zverev faced stiff competition from Moutet, who led early in the second set. However, Zverev's composure prevailed as he sealed the match in a tiebreak. 'Winning 6-2 6-2 would have been ideal, but in the end, a victory is what counts,' remarked Zverev. This win marks his first in Stuttgart since 2019 and sets the stage for his next appearance.

Adding to the tournament's intrigue, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, setting up a face-off with German wildcard Justin Engel. The 17-year-old Engel achieved a historic milestone, becoming the youngest Stuttgart quarter-finalist since 1985, hinting at a promising future in the sport.

