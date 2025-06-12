Left Menu

Zverev and Engel Shine in Stuttgart Grasscourt Showdown

German top seed Alexander Zverev overcame Corentin Moutet to reach Stuttgart Open's quarter-finals, marking a crucial grasscourt win. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Justin Engel made history as the youngest to reach the quarters in an ATP grasscourt event since 1985, setting the stage for thrilling matches ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:10 IST
Zverev and Engel Shine in Stuttgart Grasscourt Showdown
Alexander Zverev
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a gripping encounter at the Stuttgart Open, German top seed Alexander Zverev surpassed Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-6(7), securing his passage to the quarter-finals. Zverev, who has yet to clinch a tour-level grass title, demonstrated resilience as he gears up for Wimbledon after his Roland Garros quarter-final achievement.

Despite a strong start, Zverev faced stiff competition from Moutet, who led early in the second set. However, Zverev's composure prevailed as he sealed the match in a tiebreak. 'Winning 6-2 6-2 would have been ideal, but in the end, a victory is what counts,' remarked Zverev. This win marks his first in Stuttgart since 2019 and sets the stage for his next appearance.

Adding to the tournament's intrigue, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, setting up a face-off with German wildcard Justin Engel. The 17-year-old Engel achieved a historic milestone, becoming the youngest Stuttgart quarter-finalist since 1985, hinting at a promising future in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025