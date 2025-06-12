Sports World Shifts: Transfers, Arrests, and Victories

The sports world is abuzz with pivotal changes across NFL, NHL, and more. Aaron Rodgers almost joined the Rams but ended up with the Steelers, as confirmed by Rams coach Sean McVay. Meanwhile, Bengals' first-round pick Shemar Stewart left minicamp to avoid being a distraction.

In NHL news, Chris Kreider of the Rangers agreed to a trade to the Ducks, waiving his no-trade clause. Tennis star Alexander Zverev secured a spot in the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals. On a more troubling note, Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested on charges of family violence.

In other happenings, Grand Slam Track canceled its season-ending event in Los Angeles. Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Aaron Civale requested a trade following a move to the bullpen, while the Pacers' bench players shone brightly to secure a lead in the NBA Finals.