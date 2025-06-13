Former Caddie Matt Vogt Takes on the U.S. Open Challenge

Former Oakmont caddie and dentist Matt Vogt faced a significant challenge at his U.S. Open debut last week. Despite a rocky start in the major event, Vogt remains grateful for the opportunity, showcasing resilience in his journey from caddying at Oakmont to qualifying for the tournament.

The 34-year-old amateur from Pittsburgh hit the U.S. Open's first shot, eventually carding a 12-over-par 82. In recounting the experience, Vogt expressed the intense difficulty of the course, known for its challenging conditions that stymied many top players. His early momentum waned after initial pars, leading to bogeys and double-bogeys throughout his round.

Reflecting on the experience, Vogt acknowledged the immense pressure but remained positive about future implications. He noted the uniqueness of the tournament, emphasizing the pride he feels despite the day's score, anticipating the lessons he'll carry forward from such a high-pressure environment.

