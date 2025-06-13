Left Menu

Miami's Countdown to 2026 World Cup Amid Immigration Concerns

Miami gears up for the 2026 World Cup with a countdown clock unveiling while addressing concerns over stricter U.S. immigration policies. Officials assure a welcoming atmosphere but acknowledge the role of immigration agencies in security. The city balances its multicultural identity with the complexities of immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Miami officials have initiated a one-year countdown to the 2026 World Cup, hoping to dispel fears that America's strict immigration policies may deter international fans. The ceremony, featuring singer Marc Anthony, happened as the U.S. tightens border controls, causing unease among potential visitors.

Alina T. Hudak, president of the 2026 Miami Host Committee, reassured attendees at the event, emphasizing Miami's welcoming spirit. The digital clock at Miami International Airport marks the 365-day countdown to a World Cup hosting 48 teams and 104 matches over three North American countries.

Concerns about the involvement of immigration agencies like CBP and ICE in security have been raised, although officials clarify their role is supportive, not punitive. Miami's diverse community eagerly anticipates the tournament, hoping it won't trigger immigration crackdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

