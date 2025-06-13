Miami's Countdown to 2026 World Cup Amid Immigration Concerns

Miami officials have initiated a one-year countdown to the 2026 World Cup, hoping to dispel fears that America's strict immigration policies may deter international fans. The ceremony, featuring singer Marc Anthony, happened as the U.S. tightens border controls, causing unease among potential visitors.

Alina T. Hudak, president of the 2026 Miami Host Committee, reassured attendees at the event, emphasizing Miami's welcoming spirit. The digital clock at Miami International Airport marks the 365-day countdown to a World Cup hosting 48 teams and 104 matches over three North American countries.

Concerns about the involvement of immigration agencies like CBP and ICE in security have been raised, although officials clarify their role is supportive, not punitive. Miami's diverse community eagerly anticipates the tournament, hoping it won't trigger immigration crackdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)