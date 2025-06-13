Left Menu

Tottenham Welcomes Thomas Frank: A New Era in Football Management

Tottenham appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach, signing a contract until 2028. Frank, who gained acclaim at Brentford, replaces Ange Postecoglou. Despite his lack of trophies, Frank brings a strong track record in player development and tactical flexibility, as he steps into Champions League management for the first time.

Updated: 13-06-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:58 IST
In a surprising move, Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach. The Danish manager, who ended a successful tenure at Brentford, will replace Ange Postecoglou after his recent dismissal.

Frank, aged 51, is recognized for his tactical acumen and player development skills, making him an appealing choice for the club. Despite never having won a trophy as a manager, his ability to elevate a team is evident from Brentford's recent Premier League achievements.

Tottenham has heavily invested in Frank, offering him a contract until 2028 and betting on his experience to elevate their status, particularly as they contend in the Champions League. Frank brings along key backroom staff, further enhancing expectations at the club.

