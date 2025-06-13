South Africa's Resurgence: Proteas Eye Thrilling Comeback Against Australia in WTC Final
David Bedingham expresses the South African team's confidence in chasing down Australia's target in the World Test Championship final. The Proteas, led by bowlers Rabada, Jansen, and Ngidi, mounted a comeback, leaving Australia under pressure. Challenges loom, but optimism prevails in the South African camp.
South Africa's cricketer David Bedingham has expressed a robust confidence in his team's ability to successfully chase down any target set by Australia during the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He assured fans that the Proteas approach the fourth innings with a determined belief and readiness.
The final has delivered two days of fervent action, characterized by intense pace bowling and batters struggling against seam movement. South Africa, following their first-innings score of 138 in response to Australia's 212, delivered a commendable bowling performance to make a strong return to the contest.
Lungi Ngidi's significant wickets of Steven Smith, Beau Webster, and Pat Cummins were pivotal. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada intensified pressure on Australia, leaving them at 218 with just two wickets by day two's close. Bedingham highlighted the Proteas' excitement for the challenge ahead, emphasizing the team's united belief in seizing the opportunity at Lord's.
