Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Secures Third Straight Victory in Europe
The Indian junior women's hockey team clinched a thrilling 3-2 win against Belgium, marking their third consecutive victory on their European tour. Key players Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika Siwach scored for India, showcasing their resilience and determination on the field.
- Country:
- Belgium
The Indian junior women's hockey team continued their impressive European tour form, securing a third straight victory by defeating Belgium 3-2 at Antwerp's Hockey Centre of Excellence. Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika Siwach were the scorers for India, maintaining their unbeaten streak with decisive gameplay.
India started strong with Sonam netting a field goal in just the fourth minute. The lead was extended by Lalthantluangi via a penalty corner in the 32nd minute, showcasing a well-coordinated effort. Belgium responded with two quick goals by Marie Goenns and Marte Marie in the third quarter, tying the match.
In a thrilling finish, Kanika Siwach converted a crucial penalty corner in the final nine minutes, ensuring India's victory. This follows a preceding 2-1 win against Belgium, where India displayed defensive mettle. Their next challenge is against Australia on June 14 during their ongoing European tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
