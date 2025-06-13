Left Menu

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Secures Third Straight Victory in Europe

The Indian junior women's hockey team clinched a thrilling 3-2 win against Belgium, marking their third consecutive victory on their European tour. Key players Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika Siwach scored for India, showcasing their resilience and determination on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:52 IST
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Secures Third Straight Victory in Europe
India juinor women's team (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian junior women's hockey team continued their impressive European tour form, securing a third straight victory by defeating Belgium 3-2 at Antwerp's Hockey Centre of Excellence. Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika Siwach were the scorers for India, maintaining their unbeaten streak with decisive gameplay.

India started strong with Sonam netting a field goal in just the fourth minute. The lead was extended by Lalthantluangi via a penalty corner in the 32nd minute, showcasing a well-coordinated effort. Belgium responded with two quick goals by Marie Goenns and Marte Marie in the third quarter, tying the match.

In a thrilling finish, Kanika Siwach converted a crucial penalty corner in the final nine minutes, ensuring India's victory. This follows a preceding 2-1 win against Belgium, where India displayed defensive mettle. Their next challenge is against Australia on June 14 during their ongoing European tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025