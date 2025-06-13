Left Menu

Mannat Brar Shines at 122nd Women's Amateur Championship

Indian amateur golfer Mannat Brar excelled in the 122nd Women's Amateur Championship, finishing Tied-16th in strokeplay. She advanced to matchplay after impressive performances, including defeating Germany's Uma Bergner to reach the last 16. Mannat's rise in international golfing competitions marks her as a standout player.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Indian golfer Mannat Brar continued her impressive form by shooting rounds of 73 and 71, securing a Tied-16th place in the strokeplay portion of the 122nd Women's Amateur Championship. Among 144 participants, the top 64 advanced to the matchplay segment, where Brar also qualified, as announced in a recent release. Mannat, India's leading amateur and the all-India amateur champion, is ranked 389th globally. She has competed in various events, including those on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series, making the cut in one pro event.

In the previous year, she finished T-11 at the Women's Indian Open, outperforming professional players as the top Indian amateur. Recently, Brar faced Uma Bergner of Germany, decisively winning 5 and 4 with four holes remaining, thus advancing to the last 16. Her next challenge is against Rebekah Gardner of Ireland, who matched Mannat's strokeplay performance with an even-par two-round total.

Mannat impressed with five birdies in both rounds during strokeplay, despite recording four bogeys and a double bogey on the first day, followed by five birdies and four bogeys on the second. Meanwhile, California's Jasmine Koo dominated the strokeplay qualifying with rounds of 68 and 70, defeating Korea's Judy Joa in matchplay 7 and 5 at the 122nd Women's Amateur Championship.

