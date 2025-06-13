Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Due to Family Emergency

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has returned to India because of a family emergency. His mother is hospitalized in New Delhi. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will lead the team in his absence during an intra-squad match. Gambhir aims to rejoin the team in England within a week.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, has returned to India following a family emergency, as confirmed by a BCCI source. His mother has been hospitalized in New Delhi due to health problems.

In Gambhir's absence, Ryan ten Doeschate will lead the team during a four-day intra-squad match between the Indian Test squad and India A, set to begin on Friday.

Additional support will come from coaching staff members, including bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Gambhir is tentatively scheduled to return to the UK in a week, provided family circumstances allow.

